Set amongst the impressive range of Princess Yachts at the London Boat Show this week, the luxuriously designed stand of the Plymouth based shipyard was filled with guests attending yesterday’s exclusive event.

Arranged to coincide with the world debut of the 32m Princess superyacht Centurion, the evening began with a speech from the Head of Princess Yachts, thanking their partners in the LVMH group as well as introducing a short film. The crowds eagerly turned to the screen as a film depicting the record breaking Centurion’s hazardous journey from Plymouth to London through blizzards and blinding snow.

As the crowds sipped their Moët & Chandon champagne, a high-end fashion show presenting the fantastic new Fendi Spring collection began. Playing on the aft of a Princess Yacht, a saxophonist and violinist complimented a DJ in a atmospheric live performance whilst stunning models wearing the Fendi collection paraded through the crowd from one yacht to another; adding an element of style to an already sophisticated evening.

As part of the LVMH Group, Guests also had the opportunity to view a line of the most impressive De Beers jewellery and visit the numerous Princess Yachts located at the stand; discussing the expertly built vessels with brokers whilst rubbing shoulders with key industry players.

Princess Yachts has come a long way and is currently breaking into the superyacht market with a grand sense of style and sophistication. Their new, largest ever built, superyacht Centurion is a fantastic piece of marine construction and alongside hosting elegant parties at industry events such as the London Boat Show and Fort Lauderdale, Princess Yachts are building themselves up for a very exciting future.