On the 8th-13th September, Princess Yachts will be welcoming visitors to their stand for an exclusive insight into the design and construction ethics behind each Princess Yacht; however, headlining their display will be the perfect physical example of the shipyard’s expertise.

The new 35 metre Princess motor yacht is a graceful addition to the Princess fleet with a luxurious and sociable onboard experience and an exterior profile which is bound to draw attention wherever she goes.

The global launch of this yacht represents the evolution of the M Class yacht line, and noteworthy elements of design can be found across the raised pilot house, accessible from both the flybridge and lobby area, and continues with the ingeniously designed foredeck area.

Founded in 1965 as Marine Projects in Plymouth, the company’s success over 50 years is being embodied in the completely refurbished Project 31 Yacht, which originally marked the yard’s entrance into the luxury yacht market long ago and will be displayed alongside the brand-new 35 metre.