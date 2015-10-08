Speaking to Superyachts.com at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show, Cristina Oddone of Princess Yachts Monaco discussed their big move to the principality, as well as their most recent projects.

“It has helped the brand because everyone wants to be here,” she said. “Monaco is the real mecca of yachting. The reasons are quite evident – you have a mild climate, wonderful landscape and surroundings, beautiful restaurants, and of course activities for leisure and sport. All the yachting companies are here and everything regarding yachting is concentrated in Monaco.

“After a very successful boat show in Cannes and Southampton where we launched a new 65S and new open 58, we have here making its debut at the boat show the new 35 metre. It’s an amazing boat, magnificent.

“The first time I saw the boat I said ‘wow’. It gives you a sense of space, beauty, elegance. It’s a really stylish boat and the wheelhouse is super. It’s like being on a brand new aircraft and the outside entertainment area is spectacular. It’s really great and you have a wonderful cockpit, flybridge area, and the volume is massive."

You can watch the full video interview with Ms Oddone above this article.