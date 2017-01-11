“Recent figures for UK yacht-building from British Marine, showing sales exceeding £3bn for the first time since 2008, reflect renewed confidence across our global markets and are testament to the craftsmanship and expertise of the nation’s maritime industry,” said Antony Sheriff.

The reality behind the rise can be seen in the order books of the Plymouth-based boat builder, reflecting a peak in British yacht activity unseen since the financial crisis.

“Orders at Princess Yachts are now at their highest levels since the global financial crisis – with record sales achieved at the recent Cannes Yachting Festival and further huge interest at the London Boat Show this week.”

Princess debuted the S60 at the London Boat Show, and has now announced a new plan to invest and expand in order to match the demand being faced.

“Princess is currently engaged in an ambitious three-year £55m investment programme, which will see further development of our world-leading product portfolio and our manufacturing facilities in Plymouth, where we employ more than 2,000 people.”

The London Boat Show - held at the ExCel centre - runs until the 15th of January and provides the opportunity to the see the British yachting fraternity first-hand.