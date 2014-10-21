The tri-deck semi-custom superyacht has been shot sweeping into Monaco, one of the world’s most iconic yachting destinations, with her sleek looks disguising a vast and highly customised interior.



Recently delivered to her owner, the unique six-cabin yacht is the result of a collaborative project between the Princess Design Studio and Mark Berryman Design, all finished in a hand-picked oak timber.



The upper deck has become a dedicated owner's domain with a stateroom, seating area, separate office and en-suite, all surrounded by large sections of glass.

Through the stateroom's stainless-steel doors, a private deck is located aft with an intimate dining area and expansive seating. From here stairs lead to the main deck below or up to the sun deck.

Founded in 1965, Princess Yachts have grown to become one of the world’s most highly regarded yacht builders.