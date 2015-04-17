Read online now
Princess Yachts Reveals Striking New Princess 40M

By Ben Roberts

The first images of the striking new 40M superyacht leaving the build shed for her final stages of fit-out have emerged.

Hull #5 can be seen at the Princess M Class superyacht facility in South Yard, Plymouth where she has left the build shed for her final stages of fit-out on the hard standing. She has a striking turquoise hull, ensuring her exterior is set apart from her predecessors and is certain to look just as breath-taking when on the water.

This latest 40M is in her final stage of fit-out with hull #6 and #7 currently in build.

