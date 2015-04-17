Hull #5 can be seen at the Princess M Class superyacht facility in South Yard, Plymouth where she has left the build shed for her final stages of fit-out on the hard standing. She has a striking turquoise hull, ensuring her exterior is set apart from her predecessors and is certain to look just as breath-taking when on the water.

This latest 40M is in her final stage of fit-out with hull #6 and #7 currently in build.