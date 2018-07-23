With order books reaching a record 730 million euros (640 million sterling) at retail value in 2017, it would seem that Princess Yachts is likely to reach the one billion euro mark with this latest ambitious announcement.

Following the launch of the S78, V50, V60, V65 and F70 models earlier this year, Princess Yachts is looking to incorporate a wealth of new technologies and concepts into the new models: R35, F45, V55, V78, Y85 and X95, with the Y and X classes being new to its model range.

“These next six new models raise the bar much higher with unprecedented use of innovative technologies, materials, architectural concepts and design solutions; we hope to be setting the standard for yacht producers for many years to come,” says Antony Sheriff, executive chairman of Princess Yachts.

The British builder has revealed it has a full order book for 2018, 75 per cent full for 2019 and several orders already placed for 2020. The shipyard is experiencing a 30 per cent increase in production, a huge increase from previous years, and are aiming to reach a target of 2,300 yachts built in 2018 and look to be only taking on more with these new projects.

“The intensity of our new product programme has already brought outstanding results as customers relish the unique combination of craftsmanship, elegance, quality, performance and customer care that are core to every Princess yacht,” says Sheriff.