Now moving into the final stages of construction at Danish Yachts' shipyard in Skagen, the 38m superyacht design has powerful water jets and lightweight carbon fibre hull and superstructure, with the ability to comfortably reach speeds of around 48-52 knots with only two diesel engines!

Not only is the yacht agile; she can maintain luxury and comfort at high speed. Spanning a breadth of 7.50m and a 1.35m draft, Project 116 offers a spacious interior and a comfortable cruise within a range of 900nm. Project 116 features a high quality Bang & Olufsen entertainment system with a central server and a variety of tenders, including the Akoya Light Carbon Fibre Aircraft from Lisa Airplanes.

The Espen Oeino designed Project 116 is currently finalising any smaller fit outs such as her infra red controlled passarelle in the starboard side, the electronic cabling and woodwork. The high-speed superyacht Project 116 is scheduled to undergo sea trials early this summer.