Drawn together by Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects, the tasteful design of Project 697 combines a Midnight Blue hull with an elegant Matterhorn White superstructure, tied together by a number of achingly subtle touches that take this brand-new yacht, back to the golden age.

Merging the expertise and design knowledge of today with a look that betrays her age, the 47-metre Project 697 features large windows, fashioned grilles across superstructure and mast, as well as smaller details such as lacquered teak handrails to add authenticity to avantgarde.

The owner’s eye for the bygone style of yesteryear has led to an undoubtedly clean and elegant profile, but on board Project 697 is packed to the rafters with high-tech equipment and facilities suitable for the modern superyacht lifestyle.

The lifestyle in question is enhanced by a masterfully crafted layout, offering a world of space both inside and out. The sun deck adds a sense of classic cool with centralised mast - something which was eventually phased out of modern yachts - with huge lounging spaces and space within to relax and entertain in a more intimate setting.

Project 697’s interior echoes the exterior with a subtle nautical theme, tastefully styled rooms and a central notion of spending time together; seen most notably in the galley which adjoins the owner’s stateroom, designed with a ‘nook’ where owners and guests and while away the evenings together at sea.