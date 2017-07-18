German Pedigree

As we anticipate her arrival on the Cote d'Azur, one cannot imagine a more monumental sales debut than Project 783. Being the first of its size to make such a presence at Imperial, the credible Brokerage acted as Owner's Representative for this never-before-chartered ocean jewel, readying her for a journey in style and sophistication. Built by Nobiskrug 2012, she showcases the very best of German craftsmanship. Her iconic exterior, a succession of sharp lines and bold profile marry sumptuous stylings with engineering perfection, proving impeccable elegance begins before stepping on board.

Interior Indulgence

Her visual allure fails to end there. When stepping on board, this oceanic hideaway boasts interior styling by talented British designer Mark Berryman, a pivotal figure in the artistic journey of Project 783. Responsible for the full interior refit of Project 783, she is described as “clean, refreshing and timeless", this lavish living space on design credential alone teases an unsurpassed standard of excellence. Its interior, a utilization of natural materials such as rattan, bamboo and European oak offer an earthly elegance with a dash of the contemporary. Blending together a soft color palate of golden oaks and plush creams, the interior is both warm and inviting with the comfort of home. Custom upholstery and fluid silhouettes create the ultimate balance of sophistication and style.

Idyllic for Entertaining

A fusion of extensive outdoor space and generous proportions make almost every corner of Project 783 the best seat in the house. From its jacuzzi and sun-deck gym, perfect for workouts at sunrise, to its choice of on-deck or indoor cinema, make hosting guests feel simply effortless. Its piano is another atmospheric addition, welcoming an evening of entertainment for all to enjoy. Ample deck space is ideal for soaking up the rugged Mediterranean coastlines as you dine as the break of dusk, and, for a further connection to the outdoors; enjoy its beach club on the lower deck, or take to the water on a Seabob before retreating back into comfort and luxury.

When serenity calls, guests can enjoy a truly immersive experience, with the owners suite featuring a folding terrace boasting 180 degree views. Nestled in the sanctuary of the sea, Project 783 offers a dream-like closeness to the ocean. Her six cabins, a glorious master suite on the main deck, a VIP on the upper deck and four additional guest cabins, make her the perfect vessel for an escape into comfort and entertainment.

Project 783 is available for sale with Imperial Yachts.