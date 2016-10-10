An ideal shadow yacht or standalone expedition yacht, the fine line between style and function has been met with this exceptionally versatile vessel which offers a private elevated owner's deck, including a full beam cabin, a private terrace, a study and a further family or nanny cabin, VIP stateroom and captain cabin.

Accommodating up to 12 guests, ARGO’s suitability to exploring the Arctic is equal to that of its comfort cruising the Amazon. Product of the Rossinavi shipyard and their 35 years of experience, they explain their new vision; “(ARGO) is a yacht that balances the exploration with on board luxury of fine living. With that know-how, we are changing the mix of the elements again with the ARGO project, rethinking the entire boat concept.”

Combining the attractive features of a classic superyacht and modern expedition, they follow: “The boat can be placed in the most exclusive ports and marinas where you can host gala parties or it can be a place where you just relax. There is however also segment of yachts with the same joyful characteristics with other navigation scopes: the “Explorers” and the “Expeditions.”

Working with Freivokh on this idea, it’s not a surprise that his latest project is a yacht that thinks outside of the box, bringing new methodology into the industry, and creating something that hasn’t yet been seen before.

Following the designer’s iconic triumphs which include The Maltese Falcon, it’s likely that when ARGO touches the water, her impressive beach club, panoramic state rooms and extensive outdoor space will make for a go-anywhere appeal that we’re yet to see in the world of superyachting.