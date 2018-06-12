The project is the third collaboration between the two Dutch companies and is due to be delivered in April 2022.

“The appointment of the interior came directly from the client,” says Mark Cavendish, director of sales and marketing at Heesen Yachts. Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design worked on Azamanta, the first in the shipyard’s 55m Fast Displacement Steel series and the 70m FDHF multi-award-winning Galactica Super Nova. “We’re at the very early stages of the project at the moment and the team is still being assembled.”

The interior design was inspired by nature, with the mathematical Fibonacci sequence influencing the architecture of the interior spaces. Materials such as onyx, crystal glass and straw marquetry make strong statements and the use of backlighting help to highlight the beauty of the materials throughout the yacht. These are matched with bespoke furniture featuring glass, marble, metal and various species of wood.

Once complete, the shipyard claims its 1,700gt yacht will be the world’s largest and fastest all aluminium motoryacht with a conventional propeller propulsion system that will achieve a top speed of 29 knots.

While the shipyard continues to work on a range of ongoing projects, including Project Cosmos, Cavendish revealed that there are plans to show a new 51m fast semi-custom aluminium yacht at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.