Project Crystal is a 70-metre expedition yacht from Mulder Design, designed with luxury and comfort whilst travelling in mind. She will feature a large private owner’s deck, accommodation for up to 12 guests including the owner whilst used for charter, or 14 guests when used for private use. She will also have space for up to 18 crew members onboard, as well as space available for an open or closed fitness room.

On the exterior, Project Crystal has substantial room for a certified helicopter landing area, as well as space for a sheltered tender deck for tenders up to 34'. For those of the adventurous variety, there will also be a huge collection of water toys and a three-person submarine.

Project Crystal’s styling features ample use of glass, in particular, her spectacular stairwell, creating surprising views and enhancing the feel of outdoor to indoor living. News of her interior designer has not yet been released to the public, yet we are assured that with such an exciting exterior, the interior will surely be just as thrilling.

By using state of the art hull design, modern propulsion systems and ride control, long-range cruising will not just be a crew’s task to bring the vessel from one interesting area to another, but a pleasant stay on board for owner and guests while in transit.

Her 1C Ice Class hull design will be comforting to guests and owners onboard when visiting colder parts of the world, as it has been designed to be much thicker than the average hull in order to withstand below freezing temperatures and navigate through sea ice.

She will be capable of 18.5 knots at max speed and will have a range of 10,000 nautical miles at 12 knots. Her helicopter landing pad is certified for a 12.4m helicopter at 4000kg MTOW.