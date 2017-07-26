Days’ HOT LAB design and interior styling was drawn to the demands of a private client - represented by Burgess - and sparked the start of the ICE Yachts range. A new and exciting project, managed by Burgess Yachts, Days is set to enter the waters and explore the world in 2018; however, exactly what can we expect from the new project?

Able to accommodate up to 12 guests, Days is a remarkably ‘roomy’ yacht with a huge interior volume and 2.70-tall headspaces on two of her five decks. The over 1,800GRT volume and beam of 13-metres means that Days is incredibly open, and a project which offered up a creative challenge for her designers.

“These volumes are one of the biggest strength’s of the M/Y Day’s”, said HOT LAB studio’s Antonio Romano. “Interior headroom on the main and upper decks reaches 2.7 meters. Full height windows emphasize spaces and create a direct rapport to the exterior environment.”

The private owner’s deck is a notable space in itself, offering complete comfort, exclusive quiet and unparalleled views of the ocean; no matter where in the world Days ventures. Three VIP cabins compliment the Owner’s apartment style deck and act as a home base for guests enjoying the facilities on board; such as the gym, massage room and and, of course, exterior decks.

Generous crew accommodation is also provided for up to 18 crew members on the lower deck, plus the captain’s cabin on the bridge deck.

A natural complement to the views of wilderness or wonders of the Mediterranean, Days’ interior spaces are characterized by a minimalistic design with an elegant and warm feeling due to the use of refined materials where natural lighting is the main element.

Two large tenders are present in the lower deck garage, while a helipad is located forward on the bridge deck. The beach club with shower and head is on the lower deck, a large pool welcomes you at the entrance to the main deck.

The yard and designer paid special attention to the owner's privacy, developing private and direct access to the sky-lounge business meeting room straight from the tender’s berth; all due to the owner’s intended use of both business and luxury.

We look forward to bringing you more on 'Days' as the construction continues and as she edges closer to launch later next year.