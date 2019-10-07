This spacious 60-metre superyacht is spread out over 3 decks, with accommodation for 16 guests including a VIP suite on the bridge deck and four twin suites on the lower deck. Omega Architects’ Frank Laupman is responsible for the exterior lines of Project Falcon. A strong attention has been paid to maximising the use of lighting in the design to emphasise the yacht’s architecture, a muscular shape that is as striking as it is elegant.

Laupman has been working in close collaboration with Sinot Yacht Design, enlisted to pen the interior design, in order to ensure that the yacht’s styling produces a seamless connection throughout the interior and exterior.

2019 has been a highly active year for the Oss-based shipyard. With 55m Vida unveiled early in the year, the yard went on to deliver two 50m projects in Masa and Erica. This level of activity is only set to increase in the coming years, with Heesen announcing they have 12 projects in construction with delivery dates through to 2023.

Among these 12 in-construction yachts is the shipyard’s 80.07m flagship, Project Cosmos, along with 59m Project Skyfall, which was announced during the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show. With such exciting projects in the pipeline, Heesen is a testament to the Dutch stronghold in the superyacht industry, and is certainly a shipyard to keep an eye on.