Project Fiji (a.k.a. Maui) is another example of the grand, powerful and stylish superyachts the revered Lurssen Yachts is known for. Working with Harrison Eidsgaard of Eidsgaard Design, as well as the large yacht management reputation of Moran Yacht & Ship, Lurssen Yachts has introduced a first-look at a new project ahead of her official launch and delivery in 2019.

Built for a repeat client of Moran Yacht & Ship, Fiji is due for delivery in 2019 and will enter the Top 100 as 46th Largest Yacht in the World upon official launch.

Fiji will feature accommodation for 20 guests in 10 spacious staterooms, a 12 metre swimming pool, giant spa area, a room dedicated to diving and . Additionally, Project Maui will have storage for a helicopter on her bow as well as an Aeroboat with a walkable skylight upper deck as well as an integrated fireplace.

Fiji is one of several large Moran Yacht & Ship new construction projects currently under construction at shipyards across the world. We look forward to bringing you more information on the construction project, as and when it emerges.