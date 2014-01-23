The construction progress of BN97, project Firefly, is on schedule and will be delivered to her owner in the Summer of 2014. The hull and superstructure are joined on the 22nd of January at the facility of Mulder Shipyard in Zoeterwoude-Rijndijk, the Netherlands. Project Firefly is the first Mulder 94 Voyager and is built in full aluminium.

Both interior and exterior are designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, while Vripack Naval Architects are responsible for the Naval architecture of the yacht. The yacht will be built to RINA classification and is equipped with twin Caterpillar C18-1150hp engines for a top speed of 18 knots. The prefabrication of the interior’s lower deck is finished and will be placed on board in the coming weeks.