In an interview with Andrea Pezzini, CEO of Floating Life, and Architect Roberto Starkel, Superyachts.com takes a look at what could quite possibly be the new revolution in superyacht design.

Floating Life International is the newly restructured Swiss holding company specialising in the management, charter, refitting and construction of custom superyachts; known most notably for their work on the series of YachtPlus superyachts by Norman Foster i.e. Ocean Emerald.

Floating Life has proudly introduced the all-new 40m electric-powered superyacht, named Project Ganto – a design which is currently undergoing contractual discussion for construction. Andrea Pezzini, CEO of Floating Life explains, “The Ganto project was created as a yacht with minimal negative impact, which means the exhaust fumes, black water treatment and all the things that have a big impact on the natural environment would be greatly reduced. This is something that has been our dream and it is the future for all the sea and the environment, a project like this takes a lot of time and money but we see it as something for the future of our children”.

This project is a result of the innovative and formulaic engineering and architecture by the Roberto Starkel Studio in Trieste, alongside exquisite interior design from Filippo Rossi. The Ganto superyacht design was created to have the lowest levels of environmental impact possible, combining advanced design and eco-friendly building methods.

This fully engineered design is equipped with the latest Green Technology found on the superyacht design and new-build market. Engineer and Naval Architect Filipo Rossi commented on the technology involved in Project Ganto and how it will evolve during construction, “One of the elements of the Ganto Project is that it is like your PC - meaning it is upgradable, just like when new software comes out.”

“We develop the concept and the engine at the same level to which the electrical engine technology develop in the world.” Filipo continues, “So we began with the current technical assets but during the construction in the next two or three years we can reach more advanced levels of technology – allowing us to change to the more updated technology as well as the power of the battery during the construction.”

The yacht is equipped with highly efficient rechargeable batteries, photovoltaic panels, wind generators, shaft generators, fuel cells, energy consumption, monitoring and energy recovery systems as well as LED lighting and environments on board with “home climate” technologies. This propulsion technology is based on systems already employed by some cruise ships, using a small diesel engine to provide the initial power to turn over the electric motors.