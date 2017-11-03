Made by Sun King, this shimmering luminescent effect stretches across the entire superyacht designed by Adriel Rollins, and marks another innovative first for the yachting industry after Oceanco introduced Project Moonstone.

The Sun King ™ Diamond Coating uses a patent pending process developed by Jean Boulle Luxury, a group that has a long heritage in all facets of the diamond industry. Boulle is working exclusively with partners AkzoNobel to tailor the diamond coating for automobiles, airplanes and yachts.

Commenting on the new partnership, Bertrand Boulle, CEO of Jean Boulle Luxury says: “AkzoNobel sets the standards for coatings in the yachting industry making them the perfect partner for Jean Boulle Luxury’s high quality diamond coatings. Sun King Diamond Coating has a number of potential superyacht applications and its qualities are unmatched by any other product on the market”.

“Following the success of Sun King Diamond Coating in the aviation and automotive sectors, we are pleased to be extending the partnership to the Yacht market," says Antonella Donzelli, Global Yacht Director of AkzoNobel Specialty Coatings. "This innovative product is now available to superyacht owners as a result of technical insight, innovation and collaborative spirit”.

Unveiled at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Project Lumen is a Passenger Yacht Code vessel with accommodations for up to 36 guests. As the name suggests, the defining feature of the yacht is ‘light.’ The Sun King Diamond coating is the perfect enhancement to Rollins’ design, which is replete with metal and glasswork.