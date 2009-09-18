The project was originally created for an owner who had a change of heart during the development process, only for the reigns to be picked up by Fincantieri who continued the design process.

She currently sits at the Fincantieri yard as a fully-engineered and specified superyacht ready for plate cutting at any time, offering potential owners a considerably shorter space of time between construction and hitting the water.

The main design and safety elements of Project Mars have already been analysed and approved by Lloyds and the Cayman Islands registry.

Glass is set to be a defining feature of the yacht’s design with 300-square-metres having been specified for the build while outside living spaces are maximized with 980-square-metres of open deck space.

Amongst the highlights of Project Mars’ modern design are an immense beach club separated by gym and spa areas by subtle glass dividers; and a private owner’s deck located above the main deck complete with a private seven-metre pool and seating area forward.

Current plans for the luxury yacht concept see the guest accommodations situated forward on the main deck as apposed to the traditional position on the lower deck, as well as the private owner’s deck.

An added extra for owners with children, the owner’s suite is connected to a children’s playroom and cabin by an internal staircase. The lower deck will house a tender garage aft and crew accommodations forward.

Above, the main deck aft is heavily overtaken by a grand main saloon, while mid ships sits a unique multi-functional area that may be used as an area for conferences and formal dining or as a spacious lobby. The large central table can be dropped when the space is being used as a lobby.

Protecting this area from the outside are a set of two glass doors which slide back to grant access to the two overhanging balconies which characterise the yacht’s profile and act as areas for refuge and relaxation.

Easy access between all decks is planned with the service of a glass elevator and the interior has been cleverly arranged to allow separate access and passages throughout for the crew.

Occupying one of the highest areas of Project Mars, the bridge deck continues the strong glass theme with the enclosed areas of the deck totally encased.

The deck hosts the captain’s cabin, and spacious office which currently stands as an owner’s office but can be simply redesigned to become a room of the new owner’s choice. Aft would be a helipad capable of being converted into a social space.

It is anticipated the super yacht would be powered by two MTU engines for a top speed of approximately 18 knots and be equipped with the latest systems for noise and vibration reduction.

Project Mars will be revealed by Fincantieri at the Monaco Yacht Show beginning September 23.