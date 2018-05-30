Sold to a superyacht veteran and owner of a small fleet of yachts, Project MG 129 follows in the shipyard's trend of catering to loyal Northern European owners. With this yacht, CdM says it has continued to push boundaries in order to incorporate ingenious features to suit her guests’ every need.

The 40-metre steel and aluminium displacement yacht features an exterior and interior designed by long-term collaborator, Francesco Paszkowski, and naval architecture by Hydro Tec; working closely with the owner to translate his vision into reality.

“The owner’s wishes have been successfully combined with CdM’s experience and our team,” says Florentine designer Francesco Paszkowski. “The naval architecture and our design went hand in hand, resulting in a perfect marriage of function and form.”

“It is a great pleasure to work with an owner who was keen to bring his experience to CdM,” says Vasco Buonpensiere, co-founder and sales and marketing director at Cantiere delle Marche. “By deciding to have his new yacht built by CdM he offered a serious statement of trust in our yard's reliability and construction quality.”

Fabio Ermetto, chief commercial officer of Camper & Nicholsons says: “It has been a great experience to represent an experienced yacht owner with a clear vision of his next yacht and at the same time having the CdM team with a very professional and client oriented approach, always able to translate such a vision.”

As well as spacious exteriors designed attentively by Paszkowski, the integration of well-conceived features such as logistics, livability and functionality offers the freedom for guests to venture anywhere they wish with a ‘go-anywhere, do-anything’ mentality.

Project MG 129 will feature twin MTU engines which will achieve a top speed of 14.5 knots and a remarkably economic range of 5,500 nautical miles at nine knots. The yacht will host 12 guests in five suites with seven crew and is slated for delivery in 2020.