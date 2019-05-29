Project Mori: The Shark-Inspired Superyacht

“My intent was to create a unique structure for the hull design,” Bhushan begins, “I wanted to introduce a distinctive concept - an eye catching design that would put me on the map of the yachting industry.” And distinctive Mori is, not least for her aggressive yet beautiful stature.

Visual intrigue is only the beginning for Mori, however, whose key features place her firmly within the realm of ‘unique’. Bhushan elaborates: “There is a helipad on the bow for the discreet entrance for VIPs, an owner’s suite with a completely private folding terrace, and two swimming pools on the main deck and top deck respectively.”

And it doesn’t stop there in terms of luxe components; the 90m further offers lounge and social areas on the upper deck, a gym on the top deck and a beach club with two folding terraces on each side of the yacht which provide immediate access to the sea.

Project Mori’s defining feature, however, is her animal kingdom inspiration - in short, she resembles a shark. So how exactly does a shark translate into yacht design? “It took me many hours to sit with the sketches so as to translate this inspiration into a superyacht that has no resemblance to any other,” says Bhushan.

The short-fin mako is the fastest shark in the ocean, and Mori is equally fearsome. “The shark’s sleekness is the inspiration for the overall shape of the superyacht, the hull shape is aggressive, the deck forms the body of the mako and the mast constitutes the fin,” the designer explains.

Mori, or ‘shark’ in Bhushan’s native tongue Konkani, is a yacht with the goods to back up a bold aesthetic. Seeing such a design come to fruition would certainly be a groundbreaking moment in superyacht history.