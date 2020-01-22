PHI’s narrow and fuel-efficient hull – based on the exterior design of Cor D. Rover and naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects – was engineered and constructed in the shipyard’s Shipbuilding Hall 1 and was turned on its keel for completion late last year. PHI’s superstructure was equally well-prepared and detailed by all main engineering departments of the shipyard, but its production was outsourced.

A typical example of today’s process-based possibilities at Royal Huisman, which are more flexible capacity-wise than ever before, working in close collaboration with selected and highly qualified co-makers for new build (and Huisfit) projects. These partnering companies work closely together with the yard's in-house team. What continues to set the shipyard apart from others, however, is that Royal Huisman remains unique in advancing all essential superyacht skills and knowledge in-house (design, engineering and production).

PHI will be a magnificently sensuous motor yacht with exterior design from the drawing board of Cor D. Rover, interior design by Lawson Robb and naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. Relating to the ”sectio divina” or the Golden Ratio, PHI is the formula that governs the continuation of dimensions and shapes in natural proportions throughout the design. PHI’s creation was the result of many in-depth conversations over a period of years, between the experienced Owner and Cor D. Rover. The especially developed Fast Displacement XL ® hull form from Van Oossanen allows this yacht to be 55m+ / 180ft+ and still remain under the 500 GT mark.

PHI combines high levels of performance in a design that is certain to attract admiration, not only for her radical looks, but also for the integration of futuristic technology, her unrivalled guest spaces, and the highest levels of comfort, all executed to the absolute finest of possible standards.

Throughout, the team of PHI has been very aware that a major area of focus is the challenge to install comprehensive machinery and technical systems within the relatively low volume of a long, slender hull. A hull designed to meet high performance objectives which include simplicity in operation and maintenance. Consequently, the Owner appointed Royal Huisman to call upon their technical expertise in this specific area.

PHI’s design was initially shrouded in secrecy when the project’s contract was signed mid-2018, but in the meantime various detailed previews were unveiled to show off the radical looks of PHI (and her matching shadow vessel; also designed by Cor D. Rover and Van Oossanen Naval Architects and currently under construction in Asia).

Various previews reveal a design true to the project’s philosophy, of a completely bespoke exterior, which incorporates numerous beautiful (and patented) technically innovative features. Royal Huisman is proud to be building this exceptional motor yacht in close co-operation with the Owner’s team and designers. PHI is scheduled for delivery in 2021.