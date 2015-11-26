A 47-metre full-displacement yacht, Project Ruya is billed as the epitome of luxurious comfort, with zero-speed stabilisers ensuring maximum comfort at anchor and a well-engineered steel hull with bulbous bow providing smooth and safe cruising in all conditions.

Two MTU 8V 4000 diesel engines will power the vessel up to a top speed of 15 knots with a transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.

A total of 180 square metres of exterior deck space provide Ruya’s owners and guests with al fresco dining in two main areas – on the 85-sqm sundeck and on the upper deck aft terrace – while more exterior seating and lounging zones can be found on the main aft deck and foredeck.

The transom door folds down to create a large swim platform that provides easy access to water. Inside the stern garage there is room for a 6.5-metre tender and 3-metre wave runner.

Twelve guests will be accommodated in five staterooms. The master suite, with its adjacent study and grandiose bathroom with central tub, is located on the main deck forward. The remaining cabins (two twins each with a Pullman fold down bed and two doubles, all with ensuite bathrooms) can be found on the lower deck.

The award-winning Bannenberg & Rowell studio has been selected to create Ruya’s unique interior design that will be handcrafted by the carpenters at Heesen Yachts Interiors.

"We took the idea of movement as the foundation for the new interior concept for Project Ruya,” said Dickie Bannenberg, “so expect a taut muscular and fluid design with sporty, hi-tech finishes.

“The ambience will be fresh and light with textiles, carpets and graphics discreetly referencing themes of energy, direction and progress. We feel this is synonymous with Heesen's progressive and contemporary brand values, and that Project Ruya will be a worthy complement to the Heesen fleet.”

Project Ruya is currently available for purchase and will be ready for delivery in March 2017 after intensive sea trials in the North Sea.