The concept is intended to show how yacht owners and builders can benefit from this type of innovation. According to the designers, the environments inside will result in an unforgettable architectural experience, combined with thrilling performance enjoyable from unique deck spaces.

Unlike traditional vessels, which often offer limited natural light due to small portholes, Shogun features large structural glass shell elements on the deckhouse in particular which illuminate a loft-like, multi-level home at sea.

Richard Liebowitz commented, “engaging architectural spaces are most likely to occur when the standard formulas a treated a little differently. Owners who are real enthusiasts talk to us about ways to create something ‘new and special’. After all, within in the growing global fleet, similar aesthetics are increasingly common, if not pervasive. So for us, carefully-planned multi-dimensional spatial environments are the answer to producing the drama that people will find memorable.”

The LP partnership have drawn a tectonic, Miesian-style interior intended to lift to eye to the limits of the space, versus catching on superficially embellished surface decoration. As with all LP designs, special attention was given to subtle, yet critical “intangible” factors such as room orientation, circulation, sightlines, and both natural and indirect lighting.

Exterior features include a beamy, stable hull form; expansive deck spaces segregated from sailing gear; a hydraulically operated “sea terrace” opening from the topsides; a leisure deck aft stowing a 6.4m (21ft) yacht tender; prominent wing steering stations organically integrated into the curved deckhouse; and finally the wave-breaking windscreen, constructed of bullet-proof laminated glass panels. This monolithic aperture permits striking sightlines forward from both the Mezzanine level and interior steering station above.

Technical features of this 190 tonne vessel include; high strength-to-weight aluminium construction; auto-furling carbon rig with battened sails and; fractional furling foresail set on fixed forestay; split machinery layout (major noise producers aft, other items amidships); feathering propeller; twin carbon rudders; and retractable roll stabilizers.

The accommodation for the Owner’s party lies in four ensuite luxury staterooms, with a crew compliment of 6-7 persons. Ability for the crew to circulate throughout the vessel unobtrusively is provided via secure, watertight egress points strategically planned.