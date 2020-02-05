The news of the launch of Project Triton, the second vessel in Heesen’s 50-metre Steel Class range, comes shortly after Heesen announced the water launch of Project Electra just this week.

With her traditional full displacement steel hull, Triton weighs in just below the 500GT threshold, and is designed and engineered by Heesen’s own in-house team. Triton’s distinctive bow features a flared curve, giving her a stand-out streamlined look. Clifford Denn, exterior designer for the 50-metre steel class, attributes this inspiration to a classic car – gifting Triton with a stylish profile uncharacteristic of a yacht of this calibre and technological advancement.

Namely, Triton’s transoceanic range reaches a remarkable 3,800 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots – as Heesen put it in a statement, this yacht achieves the perfect balance of ‘blending practicality with luxurious details’. Triton also makes optimum use of interior volume, considering her size and weight, and offers luxurious accommodation for up to 10 guests in her five spacious suites. A tender garage is conveniently located on foredeck, while Triton’s beach club and wellness area epitomise the very best in a luxury oasis at sea.

Her interior meanwhile does not fail to compare to her impressive exteriors, thanks to the gifted hand of British studio Reymond Langton design. Defined by clean, minimalist and linear sentiment, Triton’s interiors perfectly blend the often contradictory elements of sophistication and comfort, making her the ideal yacht for both adventure and relaxation.

Triton is available for sale and is on track for delivery at the end of this month.