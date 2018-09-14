Designed and executed in accordance with the highest Dutch quality standards by the skilled team at Heesen, this 50-metre motor yacht will be a true bluewater vessel with a range of 3,800nm at 12 knots. It will be powered by two MTU 8V4000 M63 diesel engines of 1000kW, allowing her to reach maximum speeds of 15 knots.

Her full displacement bilge hull and rounded bow will provide smooth cruising even in adverse weather conditions. Exterior lines will be notable for their curved, fluid shapes reminiscent of classic cars, producing a vessel that is graceful and bold. She is also notable for her abundance of space both indoors and on deck, offering the best space optimisation below the 500GT threshold.

Project Triton’s interior will be modern yet cosy. Contrasting angles and soothing curves will work together to create a clean and streamlined environment which is nonetheless inviting and homely. She will offer lodging for up to 10 guests over four large rooms and one master suite on the main deck forward. Finally, the 50-metre yacht will boast a tender and an exciting arsenal of water toys to be stored conveniently on the main deck forward, and the lazarette will be a chic beach club facility furnished with a spa and unique backlit bar.

Now that hull and superstructure have been put together, Project Triton is in the outfitting phase and is scheduled for delivery in February 2020.