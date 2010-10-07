The brand new 74m design, NB55, was unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show and offers an enhanced internal volume - being offered in two configurations. One layout offers a traditional, sophisticated style where the other offers a more modern approach to sweeping curves.

With the hull well into build and the flexible design package in place, a fast track two year delivery will be a possibility, offering further flexibility in regards to owners accommodation placement.

Mehmet Karabeyoglu, a partner of the Proteksan Turquoise shipyard, commented on the design, saying, “Although we often use our own in-house design office, we also call upon other well known designers to provide customers with different design approaches, and we also welcome the customers own choice of designer. When I discussed this new 74m project with Stuart from Fraser and Tim from Burgess, who were responsible in bringing in the clients for the last two 70+m projects already in build, we decided to call upon the services of Andrew Winch and his team to provide us with a flexible, creative offering and add the strong Andrew Winch brand value to the project.”

For the exterior design of this 74m project, Andrew Winch created a long sheer line with a fully glazed window recess in the hull across the guest cabins, resulting in an elegant and sleek design. In contrast to this particular design, an option for a stronger look has been created; incorporating a shorter sheer line with longer vertical and individual windows.

The 74m NB55 has a collection of variations within the interior plan to provide different client opportunities with the numbers of guest cabins, size of libraries, cinemas, crew number/crew cabins etc. A spectacular master bedroom suite is on the upper deck with its own forward balcony and terrace, although it can also be placed in other positions.

The Andrew Winch Designed superyacht boasts a wealth of individual features which will amount to the perfect cruising experience. The design features a spa beach balcony, arrival dock, a stern swim-stair and open club terraces.

Set to be a highly anticipated launch over the next few years, the NB55 will be due for delivery in 2013.