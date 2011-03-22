H2 Yacht Design was responsible for both the exterior and interior styling of Talisman C, the largest yacht to come out of the Proteksan Turquoise shipyard yet.

Regarded as one of the most acclaimed British design firms, H2 Yacht Design have worked closely with Proteksan Turquoise to create several impressive projects – Talisman C being just one superyacht which was designed to be both incredibly sleek and spacious.

Being the second yacht built for this owner, H2 Yacht Design incorporated many new features including tender garages, a large transom folding platform, as well as a substantial extra ‘crows nest’ deck on the sundeck roof to add to the already substantial deck areas.

The ‘Art Deco’ theme dominates her interior, introducing a rich palette of materials and alongside a stunning spiral staircase with a custom made chandelier travelling through three floors.