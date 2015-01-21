Proteksan Turquoise On New Investment & Future Plans
A new investor, Dr. Mohammed Al Barwani, has marked the beginning of a new era for Proteksan Turquoise after helping bring Oceanco to its current standing as one of the finest yacht builders in the world. CEO of Proteksan Turquoise, Mehmet Karabeyoğlu, gives us an insight into the exciting future of the Turkish shipyard.
While Oceanco focus on 80m and above, Proteksan Turquoise are focussed on the market leading up to 80m; meaning a very bright future for the Turkish yard.
Using the same balanced design, with renewed influence from a new investor, Proteksan Turquoise is poised to take hold of 2015 with new projects including an 81m superyacht.
For a closer look at the change underway at Proteksan Turquoise, watch the above video for more information regarding the acquisition and new projects set to emerge from the yard in the near future.