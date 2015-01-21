While Oceanco focus on 80m and above, Proteksan Turquoise are focussed on the market leading up to 80m; meaning a very bright future for the Turkish yard.

Using the same balanced design, with renewed influence from a new investor, Proteksan Turquoise is poised to take hold of 2015 with new projects including an 81m superyacht.

For a closer look at the change underway at Proteksan Turquoise, watch the above video for more information regarding the acquisition and new projects set to emerge from the yard in the near future.