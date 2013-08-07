“PRYDE’s philosophy can be characterized by its professionalism, its perfectionist approach and superb craftsmanship," explains shipyard Director, Itay Simhony. "This is encapsulated by the spirit of ‘the unlimited’: endless possibilities in the development, creation and marketing of 80-120m superyachts.”

PRYDE is the result of the rebranding of CIMC Raffles Yacht Ltd., owned by China International Marine Containers (CIMC). This global, 11 billion dollar enterprise builds on a solid financial base and has extensive experience in the domain of manufacturing and shipbuilding.

Illusion, the current flagship construction project for the newly formed PRYDE, will be presented at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show ahead of its delivery in early 2015.

Simhony emphasizes the international character of his business. “Illusion is the result of close cooperation between experts from Europe, the U.S.A., Australia, New Zealand and Asia. They developed this yacht with world-class consultants and designers, paying meticulous attention to PRYDE’s exacting standards. The result is a yacht that meets European standards, while maintaining competitive prices.”

One of the yacht’s most striking characteristics is its impressive interior volume thanks to Illusion’s exceptional beam and its 88.8-meter length result in an impressive 3,600 gross tonnes; creating a unique spatial experience. The spacious design is combined with state-of-the art finishings, fine woods, rare natural stone and exclusive metals that give Illusion a luxurious yet relaxed and homely feel.

In general, maritime enterprise in China has flourished in recent years, with a number of large Chinese enterprises acquiring important yachting brands. PRYDE will greatly benefit from its close ties with its parent company CIMC and expects to be able to operate as a fully fledged player in the global yacht-building industry.

Illusion is available for sale with Fraser Yachts broker Jan Jaap Minnema, "Many people do not immediately associate China with quality and certainly not with the quality that we are used to in this sector. That makes PRYDE's achievement all the more interesting for the sector; it is a pioneering venture. And because of the competitive labor prices, they even managed it for a very good price."

With more than 25 years of experience in the world of shipbuilding and superyachts, and numerous high-quality international projects to his name, PRYDE director Itay Simhony knows that China is not immediately associated with the luxury industry. But in his view, things are rapidly changing: “Already today, China accounts for 25% of the global sales of luxury goods. So it is not surprising that the country also wants to play a role in the production of these goods. The country has an obsession with perfectionism and a strong drive to significantly contribute to the qualitative aspects of the world economy.”