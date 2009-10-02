The luxury yacht was greeted with an excellent reception during her debut public appearance at the Monaco Yacht Show a few weeks ago when she was viewed every 15 minutes on average throughout the duration of the event.

Liara was built using the most advanced high-tech composite construction to be a light to moderate displacement superyacht that would perform well at Superyacht Rallies while offering luxurious comfort for cruising.

The 30 metre sleeps six guests in three double cabins.

She is the first launch of the Performance Yachts range to be designed by Dixon Yacht Design.