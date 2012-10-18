Now the Côte d'Azur-based agency is pushing the envelope even further with the recent launch of a new website featuring an expansive range of products and services

The new online venture will enhance the company’s reputation as a one-stop shop for every yacht marketing need, including branded products and on-board essentials, photography, brochure and book design, website construction and video.

Working from its studio and showroom in Nice Port, Q Luxury Media produces and delivers high-quality marketing materials and branded products. The company works closely with interior designers to ensure a consistency of materials and provide a seamless, distinctive branding service.

Lucy Pye, Client Liaison and Production Manager at Q Luxury Media, said: “This is the most extensive catalogue of branded interior products specifically for yachts that we have come across.

“Ordering is made easy and crew – particularly useful for stews and captains – can order their bespoke items online.”

Frances Martin-Isaacs, Creative Director at Q Luxury Media, added: “Everything we do at Q is completely bespoke from beginning to end. We shoot all over the world and are convinced that our productions are amongst the very best and the most luxurious on the market.”

Q Luxury Media believe that its new website can provide inspiring and useful ideas for superyacht crew, managers, sales and charter brokers, guests and owners.

Since its foundation more than a decade ago, Q Luxury Media has provided its marketing services to some of the world’s most famous and innovative superyachts.