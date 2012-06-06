Q5 Quintessential Catamaran Launched in New Zealand
Yachting Developments has proudly announced the launch of the 30.48m sailing catamaran Q5 Quintessential.
Measuring 100ft (30.48m) in length and a staggering 48ft (14.68m) in beam, Q5 has been built in high strength weight saving composite materials to meet and exceed stringent GL class survey requirements.
Q5 will make its way under Auckland’s Harbour Bridge at low water and will continue sea trials and commissioning on Auckland Harbour for the next two weeks before beginning her maiden voyage cruising the Pacific.