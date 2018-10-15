Created by Gabriele Teruzzi in 2016, Shaddai is a vast and incredible vision, at 150 metres. The magnitude of a 150-metre project like this could only be equipped to turn the notion of a heavenly quarter into reality. From her suspended cabin at 38-metres to bring a sense of 'living in heaven', to her 105 sqm of private terrace, 'Shaddai' taken by God in the Hebrew Bible, does anything but play by the rulebook...

Where did you draw your inspiration for the exterior of Shaddai, Were there any particular influences for your design?

This concept is unique and provocative because it was born to give to the owner strong and unparalleled sensations and emotions, without taking account of formal and mental bonds. I wanted to transmit a sensation of omnipotence that is reachable thanks to the detachment from the ground. The ascent from the ground to the sky has been a desire in the humankind since the very beginnings.

There are precious examples like the Tower of Babel, the Pyramids in Egypt and today in the magnificent skyscrapers, the wish to touch the clouds continue to be present in the most powerful minds. The futuristic shape of the yacht is inspired by the most contemporary architectures.

Was the yacht design angled more towards performance or lifestyle?

This concept, of course, is angled more towards lifestyle. But at the same time, high levels of stability and safety are required. For this reason, I thought to combine the installation of zero speed fins and gyrostabilizers that are able to contrast the movement of the yacht, especially the roll underway and at the anchor. In add, for the owner's suspended cabin, should be made a system of local stabilization, a solution very similar to the stabilized platform of the wine cellar onboard of yachts, but in a bigger scale.

What is your favourite part Shaddai's design?

The suspended owner’s cabin is for sure one of my favourite part of this design. This unique place designed for the owner is the perfect place to watch the sunset, surrounded by the immensity of the sea and the sky. Furthermore, the infinity pool produces a visual effect of continuity, where the water merges with the sky.

Another interesting feature is present in the beach area. Here the beach club and the main aft deck have a strong connection thanks to the scenographic infinity pool situated on the main aft deck, which joins them. This pool becomes in this way the ceiling of the beach club, giving an airy and freshness feeling to it.

Gabriele Teruzzi is currently working on several exciting new projects which we look forward to sharing soon.