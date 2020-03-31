Monte Carlo Yachts had a great showing at the Miami Yacht Show earlier this year with the debut of the Skylounge Collection - has the range generated much interest since its release?

The new MCY 70 Skylounge represents the first model of the new range featuring an enclosed flybridge for the first time designed and produced by an Italian shipyard. the new model has attracted the attention of many local visitors, while also being successfully perceived outside of the United States.

In the past few years, we received requests from a number of markets for yachts with even broader and more versatile interior spaces to be enjoyed all year round. We are now able to fully satisfy these customers’ requests with the new MCY Skylounge Collection, which both exemplifies and builds on Monte Carlo Yachts’ innovative production and design philosophies.

How would you define the design philosophy of Monte Carlo Yachts?

Behind each MCY yacht there is a close collaboration among its owners, the MCY Team and the world-wide renown Nuvolari Lenard Design Studio. The elegant sleek external lines and the sophisticated customized internal features of our Designers distinguish the MCY Collection as well as the new MCY Skylounge Collection. We constantly strive to find a balance between beauty and functionality as our goal is to deliver timeless classics.

All of our projects are developed in order to fulfil clients’ dreams and guarantee high levels of comfort on board, while offering them a truly unique and safe yachting experience. Together with the clients, we love to design and create their home-away-from home just as they have dreamed.

What are the advantages of choosing a Monte Carlo Yacht over for example a 50m+ build?

When a client approaches a MCY yacht even if the one chosen is our entry model, the MCY 66, the experience offered will be exactly the same of buying and building a 50m+. The innovative Naval Architecture and Manufacturing Processes allow Monte Carlo Yachts to deliver yachts ranging between 66ft and 105ft, which can be all fully customizable following a bespoke custom approach without the need of buying a mega yacht to achieve that kind of exclusivity.

We focus on a unique tailor made experience by giving clients the opportunity to decide the yacht size that better suits their needs designing the flexible layouts in order to assure them extreme comfort to be enjoyed with their family and friends. From the color of the hull to the texture of a cabin or the marbles present in the various heads, despite the length of their yacht, owners can choose among a wide range of top quality options to fulfill their desires. For this reason, each model of the MCY Collection is as unique as its owner.

What does 2020 have in store for Monte Carlo Yachts?

2020 represents a milestone for the shipyard. With the new MCY Skylounge Collection we are the first Italian shipbuilder to design and manufacture yachts featuring an enclosed flybridge. The new MCY 70 Skylounge on World Premiere at Miami Yacht Show 2020 will soon be cruising together with its sister: the new MCY 76 Skylounge.