The high‐end Port Tarraco Marina is located in Tarragona, Spain, approximately 95km south of Barcelona, and will be one of the few existing marinas of its kind in the western Mediterranean to offer deep water berthing for large, sophisticated super, mega and giga yachts.

“We are thrilled to be investing in the western Mediterranean’s marina industry, one of the most mature in the world. With our international experience and the expertise of our world‐class partners,MB92, we expect the Port Tarraco Marina to become one of the top year‐round marina destinations for yachts in Europe and the Mediterranean,” said Engineer Mohammed bin Ali Al Hedfa, Group CEO of QATARI DIAR.

Located on Spain’s Costa Dorada, or “Golden Coast,” the marina offers visitors a chance to explore the rich local Catalonian culture, visit the area’s many beaches, or travel to nearby mountains for hiking or skiing. The marina is positioned in close proximity to a large capacity airfield and is centrally located for immediate access to all major cruising destinations in the Western Mediterranean. It is exclusively designed to provide large yachts with the best possible services and facilities, and boasts an array of leading amenities and excellent accessibility.

QDMT is a joint venture between QATARI DIAR and MB92, a Barcelona‐based operator of marinas, with 95% representation by QATARI DIAR and 5% by MB92. The purchase was made from vendor International Marina Tarragona S.L., a Spanish marina operator.

Wholly owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company was established in December 2005 to support Qatar’s growing economy and to co‐ordinate the country’s real estate development priorities.

QATARI DIAR is currently involved in more than 35 projects in more than 20 countries around the world