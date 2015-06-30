Built in 1998 by the famed Italian Benetti shipyard, she offers a unique 7-cabin layout rarely seen on charter yachts.

A full-beam Owner’s suite, 2 VIP cabins and 4 guest cabins makes the yacht highly versatile, for groups of friends, families or guests bringing additional staff.

QM of London also holds spacious external areas, in which guests can dine al fresco, relax in the Jacuzzi or worship the sun on deck depending on the day’s itinerary.

Onboard toys include waterslide, paddleboards, jet board, flyboard and Seabobs, ensuring guests will never get bored.

The outstanding QM Of London crew include a masseuse/beauty therapist and qualified yoga, Flyboard, jetboard and kitesurfing instructors. The yacht is also an accredited RYA centre so guests can receive training on all watersports equipment onboard.

QM of London is listed with YCO.