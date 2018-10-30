Quantum: Ken Freivokh’s Turquoise Vision

“I have a very close relationship with Turkey that dates back more than 20 years,” Ken tells us. Past projects completed in here by his multidisciplinary team include the iconic 88m sailing yacht Maltese Falcon, and the 141m four-masted schooner Dream Symphony. “We were a natural design partner for Turquoise Yachts,” says Ken, whose collaboration with Turquoise has evidently been a long time in the making.

Quantum’s flared bow and swooping hull gives her a chic, sporty, modern look as well as unsurpassed physical capabilities. “She is very unique,” says Ken, “We worked closely with the highly experienced naval architects from Turquoise Yachts to achieve a totally exceptional yacht.”

One of the most intriguing feats of planning exhibited on Quantum is the two swimming pools - one fresh and one salt - which will be stacked on the lower and main decks. The saltwater pool doubles as a drive-in tender bay within the beach club, whilst the freshwater is 7 metres long and designed with a hexagonal glass grid to omit refracted sunlight into the beach club below. This unique aesthetic also has a practical function, providing an enclosed space to embark or disembark from the tender. As Ken puts it: “The total focus of the yacht centres on enjoyment of the sea.”

This is but one example of the kind of outside-the-box thinking that characterises the Quantum concept. In addition to the drive-in garage, the yacht has a starboard garage containing a limousine tender, 10-meter beach landing tender and either a six metre watersports tender or selection of jetskis. There is a lower deck beach club and gym which have opening terraces to the port, starboard and aft, whilst the Main Deck saloon is a vast relaxation space that can double as a cinema.

Onboard accommodation comprises six double or twin staterooms, two of which can be adjoined to create an impressive VIP suite with private saloon and his and hers bathrooms. The jewel in the Quantum crown, however, is the central atrium; an imposing space spanning three decks where transparent flooring compounds the feel of an integrated, cavernous space.

The upper deck yields exclusive accommodations consisting of a family saloon opening out onto a terrace that yields stunning panoramas of the ocean. These quarters also include a private office with a balcony that overlooks the amazing multi-storied space. The master room enjoys 180 degree panoramic views with outdoor seating access and a private jacuzzi, whilst the bridge deck houses an expanse of ultra-modern touchscreen monitors and a guest ‘perch’ for onlookers.

Quantum is set to make waves on the superyacht scene when launched. Ken is a renowned and experienced designer, whilst Turquoise are one of the most established shipyards on the market. Their collaborative capabilities are an exciting prospect, and we can’t wait for updates on Quantum’s progress!