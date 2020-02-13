Built on the Turkish shipyard’s successful platform, which has been the foundation of other ground-breaking superyachts such as the 77m M/Y GO, Quantum of Solace is proudly berthed at Island Gardens Marina and forms part of TWW’s enviable sales fleet.

Making her first ever appearance at an international show, there is so much that guests and interested parties can admire about Quantum of Solace. Upon her launch in 2012, she was the largest and most technologically advanced superyacht ever built by Turquoise. Designed by Jonny Horsfield and the team at H2 Yacht Design in London, she boasts ample space on both the exterior and interior, starting with an impressive double-height atrium. 22 full height windows ensure that the large social spaces around the yacht are brought to life by an influx of natural light, while also offering sublime panoramic views from around the yacht.

Around the yacht, guests are treated to an array of luxury facilities to make their onboard experience an unforgettable one. The complete Spa and Sauna is the perfect place to indulge, while the lower deck massage room at sea level allows guests to rejuvenate in bliss.

The success of this platform doesn’t look like stagnating with the likes of Quantum of Solace and M/Y GO. Turquoise and H2 are adapting the platform to tap into the flourishing market for Explorer Yachts. The 74m Barracuda has been designed to reflect this industry shift, offering a unique take to a superyacht capable of reaching the most remote areas of the world.

The leading Turkish shipyard also has 4 superyacht projects in construction, including two designs from A. Vallicelli, of 74 and 75 metres. They are expected to be delivered in the second and third quarter of 2021 respectively, and we are looking forward to tracking their progress as they take shape. Read more about the sleek and elegant 74m project here.