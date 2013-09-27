Joined by their sponsors, Porsche, Eurocopter and DC Aviation, Lürssen Yachts proudly welcomed friends, colleagues and clients on board Quatroelle to showcase their latest achievement to the superyacht community. While surrounded by incredible new launches, Quattroelle is the largest yacht at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show.

The evening also made way for the Monaco debut of the record-breaking Porsche 918 Spyder and Eurocopter’s bespoke EC135 model Zig Zag, placed on the bow to perfectly compliment the main attraction.

"Quattroelle" is Italian for "4 times the letter L" and the 4 L's stand for Love, Life, Liberty and Luxury. Launched in August 2012, Quattroelle is a true thoroughbred with a Nuvolari - Lenard design and the perfectionist approach to construct found across the entire Lürssen Yachts fleet.

“It has been a fantastic project,” explains Peter Lürssen. “The owner and his family have been very much involved [...] we had three generations coming to the shipyard; the owners parents, owners and the kids. We had a great collaboration with Nuvolari-Lenard and their team, the first boat they’ve done with us and, as a shipyard, the best thing for us is that it was a trouble free construction.”

Nuvolari & Lenard noted that size of the yacht, with its massive volumes, was a challenge but with careful volume distribution and a study of proportion, her designers nonetheless achieved a sleek, yet timeless appearance.

Having already done ten weeks of charter this year in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, Quattroelle will undoubtedly be turning heads at the Monaco Yacht Show and has sparked conversations across the port after Lürssen Yachts’ successful event last night.