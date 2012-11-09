Built under the supervision of Moran Yacht & Ship, Quattroelle (project Bellissimo) was designed by the team at Nuvolari Lenard. The interior, also designed by Nuvolari Lenard, is best described as fresh and contemporary. Quattroelle’s six decks allow for ample interior volume and generous exterior spaces for entertainment and relaxation.

Quattroelle will join the impressive Moran Yacht & Ship charter fleet when she is delivered at the end of this month. She will be available for charter in the Caribbean this winter.