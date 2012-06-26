Also known as yard build number YD66, Quintessential is one of the largest composite sailing Superyacht catamarans on the planet, measuring 100ft (30.48m) in length and a staggering 48 feet (14.63m) in beam.

The vessel is built to meet and exceed stringent GL class survey requirements, construction is high strength light weight post-cured epoxy Eglass/Carbon fibre incorporating foam sandwich technology.

Powered by twin 455hp engines driving through two Hundested variable pitch feathering propellers, Q5 cruises under power at a very respectable 10 to 12 knots or 9 knots on one engine for long range passage making. Maximum speed recorded under power is an impressive 14 knots at wide open throttle. Under sail during sea trials a boat speed of 14 knots was recorded in just 12 knots of true wind speed.

The carbon fibre mast was built by Southern Spars NZ and stepped at Yachting Developments yard at Hobsonville prior to launching. The sails were custom built by Doyles NZ. Yachting Developments teamed up with Auckland based Superyacht Interiors New Zealand (SINZ) in creating a stunning traditional teak interior and spacious outdoor entertainment/bar area.

Naval architecture and exterior styling is by Warwick Yacht Design, interior design is by Redman Whiteley Dixon and Owners representation has been provided by Newport based Marine Construction Management (MCM). Quintessential has now embarked on her maiden voyage cruising the pacific.