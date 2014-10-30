“Ralph and I have been friends for a long time,” explains Rafael Barca, “we’ve been talking about doing something together – the opportunity came across our path and we both are excited to create this superyachts division.”

“We both bring a lot of similarities into the company and, at the same time, differences and expertise in different areas. My expertise is basically in new build and I’ve been representing companies like Sanlorenzo … and Ralph has been focussed on the brokerage market in the US and Latin America.”

The USA and Latin America have been experiencing a revival of market movement across 2014 and the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show was proving as an ideal platform for the insurgence.

“We see it in the clientele that we have right now,” adds Mr. Barca, “we have several clients ready to decide right now in new build between 30 and 50 metres, I have a client coming to the show today to look at a 130 footer so I think it’s there.”

Watch the above video for more information about the show, FYI and the expansion of their superyacht division.