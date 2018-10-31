Custom built by Italian shipyard CRN in 2011, with a stylish exterior design from Zuccon International Project and a colourful interior courtesy of Laura Sessa Romboli, Ramble on Rose has a traditional steel hull with an aluminium superstructure. The yacht was built for alfresco living, with an extensive sundeck previously offering a jacuzzi, gym and several lounging areas.

Inside, Ramble on Rose currently offers seven spacious cabins which could comfortably accommodate 12 guests. The master cabin, presently located on the main deck, boasts an office, his and hers walk-in wardrobes, a balcony and an ensuite with shower room. The VIP cabin is found on the upper deck, whilst the remaining four cabins, three doubles and 1 twin, can be found on the lower deck.

The extent of the work onboard during her refit will include a complete paint job and various interior upgrades, as well as a new bridge. Jacob de Boer, project manager at Icon Yachts states “It is a challenge do a complete paint job in a short time frame but we have done this before, therefore, we are confident to do a quality job delivered on time.”

Icon Yachts is currently preparing to increase its workload with a new floating dock, which will increase capacity by almost 100%, significantly impacting Icon’s ability to host more refits and new build projects. The new floating dock is expected to reach completion by December 2018, as work continues on over 300 metres worth of yacht projects that are underway in the yard. Its most recent refit launches include M/Y Secret, an 82-metre Abeking and Rasmussen superyacht, the 67-metre M/Y Global from Lurssen, and the M/Y Virginian, a 62-metre Feadship Project.