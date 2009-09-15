A conceptual design for a steel and aluminium explorer yacht, the 58 metre Ranger includes all the extras needed for first-class cruising to some of the more remote corners of the earth.

Think a whale-watching station, oversized panoramic windows, and an indoor pool with sliding bulkheads for when the temperature is better outside than in.

Besides these exotic extras, the Ranger 58m also boasts modern features found on some of the latest and greatest including a chameleon sundeck that is socialising area, helipad, rooftop driving range or sunbathing zone all in one.

The design will be viewable at the company’s stand at Jetée Nord.

Dubois Yacht Design has also prepared a brand new concept to wow visitors at their company stand in the Designers’ Gallery with the Dubois 50; the largest superyacht to be built by shipyard Fitzroy Yachts.

This 49.7 metre aluminium sloop displays a streamlined appearance with tall rig, lifting keel and a low profile that gives it world cruising capabilities.

The Dubois 50 will sleep 10 guests in five cabins and features interior design by Remi Tessier.

She is slated for completion in April of next year when will be delivered to her European owners who previously owned the 2005 Dubois Kokomo Of London.