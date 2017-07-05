M/Y Galego is the new Explorer Yacht delivered by Cantiere delle Marche which will cruise the glistening Atlantic, first- it will make a stop-off at the next Cannes Yacht Show, with everything to boast on its arrival. Here are all the talking points that transcend this explorer into a true adventure piece.

Design Dedication here is evident; M/Y Galego showcases a futiristic elegance like no other, proving a series of interesting customizations, both with regards to function and design have flourished. Ample space being a key factor of the Darwin Class Explorer yachts it belongs to, its avid reproportion of doors and windows offer a consequently airy, spacious and more comfortable experience for a yacht of its size.

The technical standards, avidly executred by the credible CdM, have been maintained. Yet, with the client at its focus point, it swoops in with a major lifestyle focus that sets this fleet member apart. In order to allow the owners to live an active life on the ocean, careful attention was dedicated to the layout of the garage, designed to hold numerous toys and diving must-haves for a life on the water, as well as a workout area enveloped by ocean views.

On the inside, its interior design style proposed by Arch. Pierluigi Floris, is warm and inviting. Walnut wood tones and a Poltrona Frau leather drapes 90% of the walls in true luxe. The pairs the classical style with a modern touch, with a flair in accessories and furtniture additions like Minotti and Baxter pieces, visually impactful as an aesthetic experience on board. Add in its Hermes wallpaper, handcrafted leather and refined fabrics, and some extraordinary contemporary art pieces is a sumptuous symphony of interior luxe.

Elsewhere on this explorer, its all about light, perfect from its large windows, with stainless steel utilised for all accessories and appliances to add an edge of modern metallicism by eye alone. Wondering into the four cabins for the guests, a master, one VIP, and two guest cabins, its evident this careful interior consideration is sheer luxe for exploring the world.