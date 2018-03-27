With the striking profile and powerful lines owed to British studio H2 Yacht Design, GO is the predecessor to superyachts such as Vicky, and uses the expertise of the renowned studio for both first-impression outside and in. Having been sold in early 2017, the owner is expectant of a pure Turquoise pedigree, with the colour to match on its bold and bountiful hull.

With an aesthetic that calls for attention across an imposing 77-metres, this is an advancement of a winning formula, as explained by her builders when speaking with Superyachts.com during the early stages of her construction: “With Mr Barwani’s input on the exterior styling, we simplified it a little bit,” said Mehmet Karabeyoğlu, CEO of Turquoise Yachts. “Developing Vicky to make it a little bit wider and longer [...] It’s not ultra modern and it’s not very classic. It’s a nice design which will age beautifully and will not go out of fashion quickly.”

This may be a project which builds on the basis and ideal of Vicky, but the GO evolved into a different superyacht entirely as the design language shifted to meet new client requirements and new technology. Her sleeker silhouette and clean design incorporate a stretched arch that runs to the aft of the vessel, providing an independent and distinctive character.

Notable design elements outlined at the release of her concept include a generous sundeck with 5m pool and a stunning beach club (162m2) aft with triple aspect and direct access to the sea. The central tender garage can accommodate 2 luxury tenders, a limo tender up to 10m and a multipurpose tender up to 8m with an elevator servicing all decks.

The tender garage that carries a 9,6m/ 31.2ft limo tender, as well as an 8m/26ft multipurpose tender amidship, leaving more space for a 162sqm/1,744sqft beach club with direct access to the sea.

She has a dedicated owner’s deck with a forward facing suite that vaunts uninterrupted panoramic views over the bow and access to a private outside lounge area with spa pool. Additional guest accommodations include 2 VIP suites, 6 guest staterooms, an expansive beach club, spa, gym, steam room and a vast sundeck with communal 5m/ 16.5ft pool. A central elevator and staircase access to all decks.

We look forward to following her journey at sea, as well as the thriving portfolio of upcoming new-builds at the Turquoise Yard.