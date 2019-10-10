The Explorer range was showcased at the Monaco Yacht Show, and Sergei Dobroserdov, CEO and founder of Dynamiq, explained how the new designs were very much driven by the interests of modern owners. “Following up on client requests,” said Sergei, “we have been looking at the explorer market for quite a while and this year we decided to come into the game with something completely different for our more adventurous owners.”

The series marks a move away from explorers built with heavy steel hulls and instead makes use of lightweight aluminium for speed and efficiency. The decision to keep Dynamiq’s explorer range under the 45m mark was made in order to target a broader client base, bringing adventure to family vessels while also ensuring the yachts can reach bays that larger yachts cannot.

Each yacht from the series comes loaded for unforgettable experiences, with full-height windows on the main deck and an aft deck sauna. Prepared to help owners make the most of their time on the yacht, the yachts come equipped with a garage for diving and fishing equipment along with gadgets such as a DJI Drone.

The series will be built at Dynamiq’s Tuscan shipyard in Massa, and the Fast Displacement Hull Form benefits from Dutch naval architecture of Van Oossanen. Perry van Oossanen, MD of the Dutch company, sees the series as capable of bringing both adventure and comfort. “Lightweight, round-bilge hulls with a fine entry are the best choice for long-range navigation if you want to travel in real comfort,” said Perry. “That also means smaller engines, less consumption and more range.”

The Global Explorer Range is an exciting development that shows how Dynamiq is proactive in keeping up with the more daring trends of the industry, and we look forward to seeing these yachts come to fruition in the future.