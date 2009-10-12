The 54m Trinity Katharine will also be on show, as will the 50m Heesen Man of Steel, the recently launched 46m Delta Marine motor yacht Katya, and the 2007 Cheoy Lee 45m Marco Polo.

Taking place from October 29 to November 2, the show will be held at six different locations across one of Florida’s most renowned coastal cities and feature in excess of US$3 billion worth of boats, yachts, electronics, engines and marine accessories.

Kicking off with a Prime Time Preview on the evening of Thursday the 29th, general admissions will open on Friday morning when the Show will be open from 10am to 7pm until Sunday the 1st, and until 5pm on closing day.

Throughout the Show a number of special events will also be held including crew seminars and Captains’ briefings, Xtreme fishing seminars, and children’s fishing clinics.